What Few Have Seen

The little-known work of late Idaho artist Sara Joyce is on tour, thanks to the determination of her fans.
By Sheila Petticord
Hidden Springs–Spotlight

When the author and his wife moved to Idaho a few years ago, they settled in a community that struck them as a world of its own.
By Jay Karamales
A Town Recycled

Back in the 1950s, the author’s then-husband devised a way to move virtually the entire town of Stibnite through the mountains.
By Kitty Campbell Widner

Bear Lake

Cisco Time

By Kris Millgate

Sawtooth Mountains

Imagining Imogene

By Nancy Owens Barnes

Soda Springs

Wild Goose Chase

By Joe Davis

Statewide

January 2017 Calendar

By Ruby Tanner

Sandpoint

Moose Amour

By Jesse Warburton aka Brother Music

Boise

The Snow People

By Suzanne Locklear

Recipes

Hot Chocolate Bar/Popcorn Party

By Amy Larson

Idaho At Large

The Rapture or a Rupture?

By Steve Carr

Coeur d'Alene

Getting It Done

By Kerri Hanley McIntosh

Issue Location map

January 2017 Map

By Ann Hottinger
