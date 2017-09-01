A Shocking Impact [Read This Free]

Disguised by Volcanoes and Challis

By Shawn Willsey

This feature is available free in its entirety for the first part of September.

Just before one drives south across the Perrine Memorial Bridge spanning the immense and scenic Snake River Canyon near Twin Falls, there is a sign that reads Geologic Site Ahead. I vividly remember reading that sign for the first time in the spring of 2004. Delighted by the grandeur of the spectacle that is the canyon, I quickly made my way to the overlook and, at that time, the quaint visitor center near the bridge.

However, my initial excitement faded as I realized that there was no geologic information whatsoever at this fantastic vantage point on the rim of the spectacular canyon.

Over the ensuing years, as I made Twin Falls my home and began my career as a geology professor at the College of Southern Idaho, I became more acutely aware of the scarcity of information available to the public regarding the region’s geologic treasures. Though geologists have studied southern Idaho’s rocks and landscapes for well over one hundred years, their findings and conclusions are stored in scientific journals, technical reports, and detailed geologic maps that are difficult for the layperson to locate, access, and decipher. This book attempts to bridge the gap between geologists and the interested public by relaying a collection of fascinating stories told by southern Idaho’s rocks and landscapes . . .

Much like a detective, a geologist relies on available evidence to reconstruct the history of past events on Earth. The work can be frustrating when the trail of clues disappears. Sometimes little evidence exists for even the most massive and dramatic geologic events, a testament to the Earth’s unrelenting forces of erosion and deposition operating over millions of years. Such is the case at Leaton Gulch, an unassuming little canyon tucked into the hills east of Challis.

From the parking area [off Leaton Gulch Road], take a look at the landscape around you. Does anything stand out? Even though the hills and gullies look like any others in this arid region, you are standing at ground zero for one of the largest meteorite impacts in Earth’s history. Yet the scene before you shows no obvious evidence of this violent event. Where is the impact crater? Why don’t meteorite fragments litter the ground? How could a large meteorite strike this area and leave no apparent trace? Let’s begin our exploration of this fascinating event by examining the dynamic process of impact and the history of impact science.

A meteoroid is a rocky space fragment. If it passes through Earth’s atmosphere, it is known as a meteor or, more commonly, a shooting star. If the meteor actually hits the surface, it’s called a meteorite. Most meteors originate as asteroids, small rocky fragments in our solar system left over from the collisions of material that formed the planets and moons. Large meteorites crash into the Earth at tremendous speeds, about one hundred thousand miles per hour, generating immense forces equivalent to the combined energy of ten million nuclear bombs.

Upon impact with Earth’s surface, a meteorite compresses and fractures the crust, sending shock waves radiating out over long distances. The impact excavates a huge, bowl-shaped crater many times larger than the meteorite itself. Exceptionally large meteorite impacts often create uplifted peaks in the center of the crater, the result of Earth’s crust elastically rebounding upward in response to being severely compressed. The intense pressure of an impact exceeds the strength of both the meteorite and rocks within the target area, causing the meteorite and much of the impacted rock to vaporize or melt. Fragmented and melted rock is tossed out of the crater, blanketing the area around the crater with broken rock and debris known as ejecta.

The complete and utter devastation caused by large meteorite impacts is unparalleled. Within seconds, the landscape of the impact area is completely transformed, and within hours the entire planet is reeling from the effects. The impact of a large meteorite, greater than a half-mile in diameter, creates the ultimate doom-and-gloom scenario, complete with massive earthquakes, widespread conflagrations, weeks or months of darkness (from the ejected dust obscuring the sunlight), radical climate change, and mega-tsunamis (if the impact occurs in the ocean). Understandably, the subject of meteorite impacts invokes both fascination and terror. Science fiction novels and disaster films about them abound, depicting the hysteria and mayhem accompanying an impending terrestrial collision. Gaping maws in the Earth, such as Barringer Crater (also called Meteor Crater) in Arizona, serve as stark reminders of our planet’s susceptibility to collisions with space bodies.

Today social and mainstream media occasionally present videos of fireballs blazing through the sky or reports of near misses with asteroids, and the science community recognizes that meteorite impacts are a real but thankfully rare reality, but the notion of meteorites striking our planet wasn’t always so accepted. Only a few decades ago, the premise that Earth was subject to frequent and violent impacts was considered ludicrous and far-fetched. Though the abundance of craters on other planets and the Moon records the telltale signs of impact, the relative paucity of craters on Earth led scientists to conclude that it was less vulnerable than its celestial neighbors, a consequence of its thick, protective atmosphere.

Such doubt regarding terrestrial impacts prevailed until the early 1960s, when Dr. Gene Shoemaker convincingly demonstrated the frequency and significance of impacts on Earth. A geologist by training, Shoemaker advocated that impacts had been, and continue to be, a fundamental and recurring process on Earth, describing the planet as being constantly subjected to bombardment as it passes through a “hail of bullets” in space. Leading up to the Apollo mission Moon landings, Shoemaker studied lunar craters, concluding that they resulted from impact events, not volcanic eruptions, as was commonly believed. He pointed out that the thousands of impact craters on the Moon represented a deluge of wayward asteroids passing through our solar system, and he reasoned that both the Earth and Moon had endured an equally violent and turbulent history of impacts. As close neighbors in our solar system, one would expect the Moon and Earth to have similar surfaces. Yet the difference between the two is striking. The Moon is peppered with countless craters, whereas Earth has very few. Why is there such a discrepancy?

Geologically dead for billions of years, the Moon lacks sufficient internal heat to drive plate tectonics and other geologic processes, resulting in a stagnant outer surface. With no liquid water, the Moon has no water cycle to cause weathering and erosion. Additionally, it lacks an appreciable atmosphere to break up and destroy incoming objects. In a sense, the Moon serves as a blank canvas, recording each impact event on its surface.

In contrast, Earth’s surface is constantly wiped clean by a variety of dynamic geologic processes. The relentless forces of plate tectonics, along with weathering, erosion, and burial, conspire to remove or shroud most surface evidence of impacts. Earth’s vast oceans and the nearly ubiquitous presence of vegetation further cloak the scars of past impacts. The thick blanket of gases in our atmosphere has protected Earth from all but the largest meteorites. Most burned or blew up as they passed through the atmosphere due to frictional heating and expansion.

Without meteorites or a visible crater, how did Shoemaker demonstrate the regularity of meteorite impacts on Earth? Wielding a microscope, he looked for clues on the smallest of scales. In the 1950s, Shoemaker studied the walls of craters created by underground nuclear explosions in Nevada. His analysis led to the discovery of “shocked quartz.” One of the most durable minerals around, quartz does not break, or cleave, along defined planes like most minerals, and it remains stable at normal temperatures and pressures found within Earth’s crust. However, when subjected to extreme pressures beyond those generated by terrestrial processes, quartz grains become “shocked,” developing microscopic, parallel fractures called planar deformation features, or PDFs. Armed with this fresh and unambiguous evidence of impact, Shoemaker turned his attention to Barringer Crater. The impact origin of this crater seems obvious today, but many geologists during Shoemaker’s time believed it was volcanic in origin or the product of a shallow steam explosion. Shoemaker successfully documented the presence of shocked quartz at the crater, confirming his long-held notion of its impact origin and demonstrating Earth’s susceptibility to impact events.

The work of Shoemaker and the advent of satellite imagery allowed scientists to scour the Earth’s surface to locate and catalog its impact sites. Although many original craters had been greatly modified by erosion, they usually retained some semblance of a circular outline. Today, there are about 188 confirmed impact sites on Earth. Perhaps the most famous is the 110-mile-wide (180 km) Chicxulub Crater, located beneath the Yucatán Peninsula in Mexico. This giant impact site, created about 66 million years ago by a 6-mile-wide (10 km) meteorite, caused—either partially or totally—the mass extinction event that wiped out about 75 percent of all species, including the dinosaurs.

In this vignette we focus on another noteworthy impact, the largest confirmed site in the United States. The Beaverhead impact structure is named for the Beaverhead Mountains, a lofty range straddling the Continental Divide and Idaho-Montana border, where definitive evidence of this event was first discovered. As with many great discoveries in science, the story of the Beaverhead impact had a humble and unceremonious beginning. In the summer of 1962, Baerbel Lucchitta, a geology doctoral student at Pennsylvania State University, mapped and studied an area of faulted rocks in the Beaverhead Mountains. There, she encountered peculiar cone-shaped surfaces with grooves radiating out from each cone’s apex. These perplexing features baffled both Lucchitta and her dissertation advisor. Later, in 1989, geologist Robert Hargraves recognized these features as shatter cones, the only macroscopic feature (aside from craters) to provide unmistakable evidence of impact. Essentially shock waves preserved in rock, shatter cones range from microscopic scales up to several feet in size. Well-preserved shatter cones form a complete three-dimensional cone, with the apex directed toward the point of impact. Despite several hypotheses, there is currently no consensus on how these features form. Hargraves mapped the shatter cones in the Beaverhead Mountains over an area of about fifty square miles, noting that the apex of the shatter cones pointed skyward. Subsequent work by Hargraves and others revealed the presence of PDFs in the same rocks as the shatter cones, further corroborating the impact story.

Clearly the available geologic evidence indicated that a large impact occurred near the Beaverhead Mountains, but a number of unresolved questions remained. What was the extent of the impact site, and what was its diameter? Why was there no circular pattern in the terrain? A series of major geologic events that occurred after the impact complicated the situation. The entire area of rock containing the shatter cones and shocked quartz was transported sixty miles east of its original location during the Sevier Orogeny, a period of east-west compression and mountain building in western North America. This mobile mayhem occurred mainly from 140 to seventy million years ago, during the Cretaceous Period. Similar to how snow piles up in front of a snow shovel as it’s pushed, huge slabs of rock were heaved eastward along thrust faults, often with one sheet of rock shoved atop another. Following this event, widespread volcanic eruptions inundated the region with ash, lava, and sediments about fifty million years ago, during the Eocene Epoch. Known as the Challis Volcanics, these deposits still cover and obscure many of the older rocks below them. A final, complicating event known as Basin and Range extension began about seventeen million years ago, stretching the region in an east-west direction and creating an alternating series of uplifted mountains and down-dropped valleys bounded by faults. The Beaverhead, Lemhi, and Lost River Ranges, and their intervening valleys, are products of this ongoing event, which most recently manifested itself as the 1983 Borah Peak earthquake, a magnitude 6.9 temblor.

With the only available evidence for the Beaverhead impact lying in a slice of displaced, thrusted rock in southwest Montana, geologists searched westward, in central Idaho, for additional clues. Because much of the region is blanketed by the Challis Volcanics, geologists employed other methods to probe and image the subsurface. Measuring minute variations in the Earth’s gravitational field, they detected a circular zone about one hundred miles in diameter surrounding the town of Challis. Geologists have interpreted this zone to be the crater of the Beaverhead impact, lying beneath the faulted Challis Volcanics.

With the original crater subsequently eroded and covered by younger deposits, do the rocks [in Leaton Gulch] provide any evidence of the Beaverhead impact? From the small turnout, head eastward and uphill toward the craggy outcrops about a hundred yards away. The rock consists of blocks of various shapes and sizes cemented together in a hodgepodge fashion. Look carefully at the rock fragments. Are they mainly rounded or angular? The shape of the dominant particles within a sedimentary rock provides clues of the rock’s origin and helps geologists correctly label it. Most of the large particles are angular, making this rock breccia. The fragments are exclusively composed of tan to white quartzite, a hard, resistant form of quartz-rich sandstone.

In the realm of sedimentary rocks, the size of the sediment grains or rock fragments is used to indicate the amount of energy required to transport and deposit the material. The angular rock fragments in this breccia are large, some exceeding three feet in diameter, suggesting a powerful and energetic process. What event could have broken the hard quartzite into a chaotic mixture of large, angular blocks and subsequently cemented them together?

A variety of geologic settings produce large rock fragments. Glacial ice can easily move large boulders of virtually any size. Similarly, fast, high-energy rivers can transport large rocks. Landslides or rockfalls are another possible origin for the breccia, as these processes produce angular blocks of various sizes. The immense tectonic forces unleashed within a fault zone during an earthquake are also sufficient to break and grind rock into angular fragments. The final possible explanation is, of course, a meteorite impact.

An astute geologist entertains all possible hypotheses, looking for ways to refute or invalidate each one, so let’s explore the case for each. Grooves, or striations, that ice-trapped sediment gouge into rock as glaciers grind their way across the landscape are a telltale sign of glacial activity. Do you see any striations on the surfaces of the rock fragments embedded in the breccia? The lack of glacial grooves casts serious doubt on the glacial hypothesis. Likewise, there is no other evidence supporting the existence of glaciers here when the breccia was deposited, or after.

What about a powerful river? The energy supplied by flowing water causes sediment particles to tumble and smash into each other. These frequent collisions break off sharp edges and protrusions, producing progressively rounded rocks. Furthermore, depending on its energy level, a given river transports rocks up to a specific size, and smaller particles are washed farther downstream. As such, the clasts in river deposits typically fall within a narrow range of sizes, reflective of the river’s speed and volume. The breccia contains mostly angular particles of many sizes, negating the possibility of river deposition.

Rockfalls or landslides usually transport material relatively short distances, producing a disordered assemblage of angular rock fragments. Typically, these deposits cover a finite area of a few square miles, though massive events have covered hundreds and even thousands of square miles. The expanse of breccia [in the gulch] is difficult to quantify, as much of it has been covered by the younger Challis Volcanics, but its scale would indicate a large landslide. For now, this hypothesis remains in play.

What about the fault zone hypothesis? Fragmented, angular rocks of various sizes are typical of fault zones, where powerful tectonic forces break and shatter rock during earthquakes. However, fault zones have a limited thickness, typically less than a hundred feet. The breccia exposed [in the gulch is much thicker], nullifying this explanation for its origin.

As we have learned, our final candidate possesses plenty of power to shatter and break rock into a variety of angular blocks, but we need more compelling proof to validate the impact hypothesis. Thankfully, Shoemaker’s work provides us with the perfect place to look for more convincing evidence. Detailed microscopic analysis of quartz grains within the breccia, done by Idaho State University geologists, has revealed the presence of PDFs, strengthening the impact hypothesis.

This process we just went through is how geologists arrive at explanations for Earth’s amazing features: by exploring various avenues of evidence. Thus, we’ve arrived at the likely explanation for the breccia. The tremendous force of a meteorite impact shocked the durable quartz grains of the rock it hit, breaking and ejecting blocks of quartzite within and just outside the impact crater. The jumbled blocks were later cemented together by silica carried by groundwater to form the breccia you see today.

The Beaverhead impact structure is the ninth largest impact site in the world, with an estimated diameter of about one hundred miles. The age of the impact is difficult to constrain due to the complex geology of the area and the lack of suitable material to date, but geologists estimate the meteorite struck sometime between nine hundred million and eight hundred million years ago. The immense scale and magnitude of this event are hard to comprehend, but the rocks [in Leaton Gulch] provide a small glimpse of the forces at work when Earth has a rare but powerful collision with one of its cosmic neighbors.

To reach Leaton Gulch, drive south from Challis on US 93. Turn north (left) on Hot Springs Road 1.1 miles after crossing the Salmon River, and follow the road for 4.3 miles. It eventually turns eastward. Turn north (left) onto Upper Hot Springs Road, following it for 0.2 mile, and then east (right) on Leaton Gulch Road. Follow this unpaved road for 3.4 miles, crossing over two cattle guards, to the first switchback, and park off the right side of the road. Beyond this point the road becomes rougher and is not recommended for passenger vehicles. The jagged outcrops are about a hundred yards upslope.