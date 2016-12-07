Harrison–Spotlight

Bustling Then, Still a Beauty

By Gina Hill

Winding, wooded Highway 97 hugs the east side of Lake Coeur d’Alene and drops steeply into the tiny town of Harrison. The lake glitters brightly through the trees, looking like a sea of sparkling gems floating on a warm summer day. A delightful surprise awaits my husband Smiley and me as we drive past the “Welcome to Harrison” sign and slip back in time to small-town America. This is our first of many visits. We cruise slowly through town and I point to a creamery with crisp red-and-white striped awnings.

“I hear the ice cream here is to die for,” I say.

“Twist my arm,” Smiley says, “but first let’s check out the waterfront, since that’s why we’re on this adventure. The grandkids will be here before we know it . . . have to be sure it’s the perfect spot for the gang.”

He turns left and creeps down the hill to the Harrison Marina, weaving through throngs of summer visitors spilling into the street.

“Look, there’s a shady park with a swing set.” I point out my window. “Plus a sandy beach for the swimming area. Perfect! I’d say our mission today has been accomplished.”

We park and climb out of the car. He puffs his chest up, inhaling deeply. “Ah, the smell of water. A person could live on this.”

I lift my sunglasses, the better to witness my husband’s love of the water. We walk along the creaking dock. Boaters queue to back their boats into the water or pull them out. The deep guttural roar of boats fills the air as they open up their throttles to leave the dock. The wind blows my hair back as spray from the white caps mists our faces.

“The kids can fish from the dock here, too.” Smiley nods, satisfied that this is an ideal place for the family’s visit.

I spot a Self-Guided Walking Tour brochure sitting on a store counter.

“Honey, listen to this: Harrison’s population is 203. Imagine.” I wave the brochure under his nose. “A fourth the size of Wallace.” This is meaningful to us, because we recently moved our cottage art business to the small mining town of Wallace, about fifty miles northeast of Harrison. The novelty of living in a town of eight hundred was quite a shock for us city dwellers.

“Two hundred and three?” He lets out a whistle. “That’s really small. But we love Wallace, don’t we? Mayberry with a laptop. Maybe this town is four times as nice, since it’s a fourth the size.”

We walk up to the main street, lined with pots of cheerful petunias, and grab a deli sandwich from the grocery. A shady picnic table in the park overlooking the lake beckons us. We relax as we munch and watch boats. Seagulls soar and cry overhead.

“The lake draws the stress right out of me,” Smiley says. “The longer I sit and watch the wind toss the waves, and the weather, the more my worries dissipate.”

“I like how peaceful it is, too. I wonder what locals do when The Season is over and the snow flies.”

“Probably heave a sigh of relief that they have their town back.” We sometimes feel that way in Wallace, after a jam-packed summer of festivals and events. And know how full Harrison’s summer is, too.

“One of our neighbors at home told me recently after visiting Harrison for the first time he thought it was a funky little town, kind of like a beach town.” I pause for a bite. “He said he knew he’d like Harrison, but liked it better than he thought he would.”

We watch a family walking and biking along the bike path, their son wobbling on his two-wheeled bike and their pet dog chasing a flying disc.

“Is this the same trail that runs by our place in Wallace?”

“Yep,” Smiley says. “The Rails to Trails stretches across the Panhandle. Starts in Plummer, comes by here, then continues on through Wallace almost to the Montana border.”

“That’s a long ride.”

“Seventy-two miles. Definitely requires an A-grade rider to bike the entire trail. Those riders easily cover a hundred miles in a day.”

“That clearly puts me in the ‘C’ category. Pedal, stop, gawk at the osprey and bald eagles, pedal some more . . .”

The sites in the RV park and campsite along the shoreline are full. Pungent wood smoke wafts upward. Bicyclists, boaters, and swimmers hike up the steep hill from the waterfront to the restaurants and bar, and to shop in quaint stores.

“Hey, I’m ready for that ice cream now,” Smiley says.

Awesome creaminess slides down our throats and melts into sticky rivulets on our fingers. This place lives up to its boast to have the largest scoops in Idaho. We continue our exploration of Harrison and discover an art gallery, antique and gift shops, a bike rental shop, a beautifully restored lodge, bed-and- breakfasts, wine tasting, and more. After our initial visit, we will come regularly to deliver our art to the gallery, all the while becoming increasingly fond of Harrison.

Our grandkids arrive for their much-awaited visit. They’re leery of monsters lurking in the lake’s dark green water, having experienced only sparkling clear swimming pools, but it doesn’t take long for them to climb into inner tubes and bounce along behind our boat.

It’s great fun introducing friends and family to Harrison whenever possible. One day, while the guys fish, a visiting niece and I follow the self-guided tour, wandering along the short stretch of downtown Harrison.

“Get this,” she says, pointing to a banner hanging on the fence. “There’s a public invitation to somebody’s wedding and it’s going to be held in the park. The whole town is invited. That’s cool.”

We’re fascinated by the history embedded in every building and empty lot, imagining what Harrison looked like before the huge fire of 1917, which began at the Grant Lumber Company on the waterfront. Spreading rapidly to the wood-frame buildings and wooden sidewalks around town, it took only ninety minutes for the blaze to engulf most of the businesses and many residences. Mill fires along the waterfront were common occurrences in the early 1900s. Safety was not a primary concern back then. But this fire was believed to be the work of arson by a disgruntled employee. Harrison never fully recovered, a result of the fire combined with economic decline. How ironic that the lumber industry that put Harrison on the map also was what led to the town’s demise.

The upcoming centennial anniversary of the 1917 fire will spark commemoration of how Harrison’s history was rerouted that day. Yet that sawmill fire should not to be confused with the famous firestorm in 1910, often referred to as the Big Burn, which destroyed most of the city of Wallace, along with three million acres of prime forestland.

Back then, Harrison was a typical Western frontier town, the walking tour brochure informs us. It had dirt streets, wooden sidewalks, and false front buildings. Incorporated in July 1899, the village eventually grew to become Kootenai County’s largest city.

When gold was found on Prichard Creek in the Coeur d’Alene Mountains, only a few small mines were being worked in the area, but a stampede ensued in the winter of 1884, extending past Harrison up the Coeur d’Alene River. The timber industry took root in the 1890s, the brochure tells us. “Lumber, shingle mills, and box factories were built along the waterfront at a frenzied pace.” A huge silver strike upriver near Kellogg helped Harrison, whose mills supplied timber for extensive mine workings. I was interested to discover that loggers were paid by the board foot rather than by the hour or day. Later, I learned that Harrison was named after President Harrison, who signed a bill that paid the Coeur d’Alene tribe for a mile of coastline on the lake to start up the timber industry.

The forests were so thick that wagons had difficulty passing through them, but the water afforded convenient transport by steamboat. Before they arrived, canoes and bateaus were the main watercraft, but the paddle wheel steamers were practical for work and popular for pleasure. They moved freight, animals, and passengers between Coeur d’Alene, Harrison, Cataldo, St. Maries, and St. Joe City.

In 1890, the Oregon Railroad and Navigation Railway came to Harrison, says the walking tour brochure, which was produced by the Harrison Chamber of Commerce. Trains met steamers at the depot and the town became a busy transportation hub. Trains ran through town twice a day both ways, serving about a thousand passengers daily during Harrison’s most prosperous years in the early 1900s.

When Smiley and I visit the Crane Museum, it seems like we’ve entered a time capsule that instantly transports us back in history. Learning about this village is fascinating and makes me want to dig more. I come to realize that the Harrison heritage is about logging and timber, as opposed to Wallace, which is about silver mining. Two such diverse cultures, yet history is closely interwoven between the towns. Harrison exists because of timber needs in the mines of the Silver Valley during the silver booms of the late 1890s. Timber was in high demand, not only for the mines, but for homes and businesses. Much of the hillsides in the immediate area had been stripped of trees, forcing builders to look farther afield. Harrison was the perfect place to fell trees in the thick woods, haul them out of the forest on horse-drawn wagons and logging trains, and slide them down chutes to the river, where log booms were towed by tugboats to their destinations.

There was as much dissension in the silver mines and mills of the Northwest between the labor unions and management as there was in the lumber mills of Harrison, but the Silver Valley mining industry is still going strong today, while Harrison’s timber fortunes have disappeared. Although it still was known as a Wild West town well into the 1970s, the last lumber mill closed in 1962. The rail line closed in 1993 and is now the internationally known bicycling route called Trail of the Coeur d’Alene’s—Rails to Trails.

In my investigations at the museum, I come across a book published by the Crane Historical Society titled, Images of America—the Harrison Area, in which I discover that the Harrison story actually began before the town was settled:

When fur traders and explorers came to the area in the early 1800s, they found a tribe of Indians living in the forests and along the shores of the Lake Coeur d’Alene. They called themselves “camas people,” but the French Canadian trappers and traders named them the Coeur d’Alenes. Two definitions have been brought forward as to the meaning. One is “heart-like-an-awl,” comparing their sharp bargaining capabilities with the sharp tool. The other is “strong-breathed,” recognizing their strong-hearted endurance. Regardless of the meaning, the name was used not only for the tribe but also for the river, the mountains, and the lake.

Jesuit missionaries founded a mission in 1842 about eleven miles south of Harrison. The mission was abandoned in 1846 due to continued flooding and a new mission was established at Cataldo, about thirty-five miles up the Coeur d’Alene River. It is the oldest standing building in Idaho.

Each year on the last Sunday of July, Harrison families and other residents gather to celebrate The Old Time Picnic. The tradition began in 1953, making this year’s picnic the sixty-third. Don Heikkila is a key figure of the picnic and a Harrison fixture, having lived in the region since he was six-months old. He received degrees from North Idaho College in Coeur d’Alene and the University of Idaho, studying education and journalism. He taught driver’s education for forty-two years, retiring in 2012. He loves maintaining contact with his many students through social media. During his working years, however, his main vocation was cattle ranching on the Harrison Flats.

“Dairy farming was also big on The Flats,” he tells me. “There used to be thirty-five dairy farms outside of Harrison where farmers made a living. Today they are hobby farms because of the decline in rural ability to make a living on small acreages. People today want more money to be able to pay for RVs, toys, and nicer things.”

He reminisces about the last big winter of 1968-69, when the lake totally froze over. Snowmobiles rode all the way down the river to Harrison on the ice.

Don wears multiple hats, including that of Grange master for both Harrison and the state. He’s also the town historian and has been penning the annual Harrison Searchlight publication since 1968. He’s proud of his Finnish heritage, and as fond of school athletic activities held during the winter as he is of Grange events.

Being a city girl, I was oblivious to how important a part the Grange still plays in rural communities. Whenever I saw a grange hall, I automatically assumed it was a throwback to “the good old days” but was now a defunct organization. How wrong that was. The Grange is alive and well, a vital contribution to the region and state, advocating agricultural endeavors at the political level. I learned that the grassroots community organization was started by farmers and is 108 years old in Idaho. Don visits Granges all over the state and attends the national Grange meetings.

As part of my Grange education, I picked up an interesting bit of trivia: the grange allowed women full voting rights before the United States did, and fourteen-year-olds vote as adults.

Harrison’s friendly locals love to talk about their town. Whenever I ask what they do in the cold months, I receive varied responses.

“Winter is my favorite time,” Suzanne Hoskinson says. “It’s so quiet. Winter visitors enjoy the lakeside getaway they find at our lodge. I hunker down, read, and catch up on all the things I put off in the summer.”

Paul Hoskinson, president of the Chamber of Commerce and a business owner, is an avid skier. “Whenever there’s a skiff of snow in the morning, I head out to spend the day on the slope,” he tells me. He loves the water, the sunsets, and enjoys the quiet side of life after living in the city for many years. “In the winter, you can use the main street as a bowling alley. It’s so quiet you can set up pins and bowl a whole game without being disturbed by a car.”

Smiley and I love the tranquility of white winters in Wallace. Still, I bet we’ll visit Harrison to enjoy the lakeside beauty cloaked in snow, when gems sparkle as the sun highlights a virgin snow bank. Maybe we’ll snowshoe along the Rails to Trails. I hear the ice cream shop is closed in the winter, but no problem, we’ll make our own snow cones.