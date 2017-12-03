Moving the Old Folks

A Job Done Together

Story and Photos by Desire´Aguirre

When I pulled into the driveway in Laclede, my eighty-year-old mom, Rhoda Sanford, had her electric chainsaw in hand and already had made a significant dent in the pile of wood.

“Mom,” I said, “you were supposed to wait for me.”

I hauled myself out of Little Blacky, a she-can truck, primed my fourteen-inch she-can-chainsaw, pulled the easy start-up, and side by side, Mom and I attacked that stack of wood, turning it into cords for winter warmth. We worked well together, stopping to stack the wood, clear the debris into burn piles, and give our bodies and our chainsaws a moment to rest. We have pretty simple wood cutting rules: Mom’s limit is two batteries and my limit is one tank of gas. Plus we never cut when it’s too hot, too slippery wet, or when we’re too tired.

Afterward, we went into the kitchen for a cup of coffee, musing on how two California girls had become so countrified. Mom grew up in San Francisco during the Depression and World War II, married a Marine from Indiana, had three kids, and raised her family in the Santa Clara Valley, close to her sisters and their children. If we had a fireplace, it was for decorative purposes only. We never cut up, split, or stacked firewood, didn’t know the difference between tamarack and white pine, green, punk or dry wood.

Mom and my stepdad, “Sandy Dad,” retired in Laclede. Sandy grew up in Montana and knew all about snowy winters and getting in the firewood. Mom took to it all with grace and dignity, learning how to drive in the snow and light a woodstove. At first she insisted on a four-wheel-drive vehicle, but now she gets by with a front-wheel-drive sedan and all-weather tires. She seems to enjoy cutting and splitting the wood, claiming it’s good exercise and she’d much rather spend her time in the woods than indoors watching a soap opera.

After my husband died, I moved from Olympia, Washington, to Sandpoint, to be closer to Mom and Sandy Dad. My brother, Rex Mayo, came shortly thereafter, and then my city sister, Jenny Lopresto, moved to Sagle. We all felt blessed to be reunited—and after twenty years of living far apart, my sister and I found that we still completed each other’s sentences.

Both Jenny and I now live on Herrmann Lake Road in Sagle. Our dogs and my cats walk across the road to get treats from the aunties. She has Herrmann Pond frontage and a vineyard, and I have a barn and a field of grass for the horses to eat, and access to Herrmann Pond, where we kayak together.

Mom beat breast cancer twice and then escaped death from serious gall bladder surgery, after which she performed at the Sandpoint Follies with tubes still in her stomach. Although she doesn’t know how to operate Sandy Dad’s tractor, she keeps their woodstove filled in the winter, shovels the deck and walkway, and somehow manages to find time to bake fresh pies with berries she harvested from her garden. Even so, she has slowed down a bit.

Sandy Dad, a Vietnam vet, has diabetes and is on kidney dialysis. He spends a lot more time reading or working on crossword puzzles now than in the past, but last summer he still came out to my place to help repair the hole in the floor caused by years of seepage. We couldn’t have gotten the job done without his tools and expertise.

In the past, whenever any of us needed any type of assistance bucking hay, filling the woodshed, repairing a hole in the floor, getting a truck unstuck from the mud, sharpening the blades on a lawn mower, clearing a beach area at the pond, burning huge wood piles, cutting down a Christmas tree, fixing a flat tire on a vehicle or on a bike, installing a new bathtub with a tile floor, or, say, painting the entire house, my baby brother Rex Mayo (a professional house painter), came to the rescue. I took him for granted, assuming he would always be around in our time of need. When he died of a massive coronary last year, he left us in a state of shock, gaping at the mouth of a cave that seemed to have no ending.

We all assumed that Rex would eventually move out to Mom and Sandy’s property, set up shop over the garage or on the back twenty, take over the winter plowing, and help them out in their senior years. After he died, my sister and I decided we needed to have a talk with the parents. We told them we thought it would be best if they moved closer to our side of town. We really wanted them to be our neighbors, and as luck would have it, five-acre lots next to my property went up for sale.

It’s a lot to ask your eighty-year-old parents to pack up their belongings, sell their home, and move. The stress of putting a home up for sale is enough to send a much younger person over the edge, plus the house in Laclede was packed with joyful memories. On the other hand, Laclede is a good forty-five-minute drive from Sagle, and Jenny and I felt that in an emergency we would be too far away to be of service. Much to our surprise and relief, they agreed, and began preparing the house for sale.

Putting on our Brother Rex hats, Jenny and I made numerous trips to the dump, scrubbed walls and toilets, hooked the folks up with our favorite handyman to wall-in the washer and dryer, and helped Mom repaint the living room walls and ceilings. I told them I was going to tell everyone Rex did the job (a perfectionist, he would roll his eyes whenever we painted without him). We laughed when I sat on the paintbrush, we grunted, we groaned, we ate pizza for lunch, and together, we got the job done.

In the interim, Mom and Sandy purchased the best of the five-acre lots and hired another friend to begin developing it. The Sagle property now has an access road, permits, power, water, and a septic system. Mom and Sandy Dad ordered a manufactured home with all new appliances, insulated windows, and a dormer over the front door to protect it from snow. The back of their property included the Algoma slew, which harbored ducks, geese, a blue heron, and eagles, and they had a beautiful meadow and plenty of trees for us to buck up for winter.

When they accepted an offer on the Laclede house, we got a crew of can-do women together to tackle the garage. Apparently, it is not unusual for eighty-year-old parents to want to move, but then not want to pack or get rid of stuff. We scheduled our garage battles on dialysis day, so we could sort through the garbage, the equipment, and the memories in a timely manner. Eventually, we got the job done.

The house-packing job took up most of the summer. My companion, Fiddlin` Red, and I dedicated our time off to getting the job done. We hired professionals to move their boxed stuff and furniture to my sister’s garage, and set up their RV on my property so they would have a place to stay while the manufactured house was completed. The day before closing, right after everything had been moved, the buyers backed out of the deal, and three days after that catastrophe, Sandy Dad was sent by helicopter to Kootenai Medical Center in Coeur d’Alene, where he had brain surgery. My mom sailed through the ordeal with flying colors. She’s grateful to be in Sagle, which is a shorter commute to KMC than Leclede was, and now she’s next door to her daughters. Sandy Dad spent two weeks in the ICU, recovered at an assisted living home, and then moved to my sister’s place.

Meanwhile, the Laclede house closed to a new set of buyers, the manufactured house was delivered after I84 re-opened following the summer wildfires, and the halves were joined. By November, we moved the bed and easy chairs into the shiny new house, complete with front deck, ramp, and rails. On Veteran’s Day, after this story was written, my mom would turn eighty-one, and we planned on partying with friends who would help us complete the move. Having made it through the dramas of a gruelingly hot summer, the blessings we wanted to celebrate at Thanksgiving were our extended family, a circle of can-do women and men, and the joy of working together to help out the folks.

I’m looking forward to next year, when my sister and her sixteen-inch chainsaw, and I with my she-can-saw, and Mom with her granny-can electric saw, will work together, side-by-side, neighbors, getting in the winter wood.